Tragic Incident at Siravayal Manjuvirattu: Two Spectators Lose Lives in Bull Attack in Sivaganga

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
In a heartbreaking turn of events at the Siravayal Manjuvirattu event in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, two spectators tragically lost their lives in a bull attack. The incident unfolded during the traditional bull-taming festival, casting a shadow over the festivities. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident as the community mourns the loss of the two individuals.

