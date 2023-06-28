NewsVideos
videoDetails

Trailer of '72 Hooren' released

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
72 Hoorain Trailer Out: The Censor Board (CBFC) refused to approve the trailer of the film '72 Hoorain'. Amidst all these controversies, the trailer of 72 Hooren has been released.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi will visit violence-hit Manipur
play icon3:6
Rahul Gandhi will visit violence-hit Manipur
Man Chases College Girl With Machete In Pune, Locals Beat Him Handover To Police
play icon2:26
Man Chases College Girl With Machete In Pune, Locals Beat Him Handover To Police
Allahabad High Court strict on Adipurush Film! asks answer from Central Government and Censor Board
play icon11:25
Allahabad High Court strict on Adipurush Film! asks answer from Central Government and Censor Board
CM Yogi issues strict orders on Kawad Yatra in UP, bans non-veg
play icon3:41
CM Yogi issues strict orders on Kawad Yatra in UP, bans non-veg
Tomato became costlier due to rain in many cities
play icon4:40
Tomato became costlier due to rain in many cities

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi will visit violence-hit Manipur
play icon3:6
Rahul Gandhi will visit violence-hit Manipur
Man Chases College Girl With Machete In Pune, Locals Beat Him Handover To Police
play icon2:26
Man Chases College Girl With Machete In Pune, Locals Beat Him Handover To Police
Allahabad High Court strict on Adipurush Film! asks answer from Central Government and Censor Board
play icon11:25
Allahabad High Court strict on Adipurush Film! asks answer from Central Government and Censor Board
CM Yogi issues strict orders on Kawad Yatra in UP, bans non-veg
play icon3:41
CM Yogi issues strict orders on Kawad Yatra in UP, bans non-veg
Tomato became costlier due to rain in many cities
play icon4:40
Tomato became costlier due to rain in many cities
72 hoorain trailer out now,72 hoorain trailer watch,72 hoorain movie trailer,72 hoorain teaser,72 hoorain official trailer,72 hoorain movie teaser,72 hoorain movie,72 hoorain release date,72 hoorain first look,72 hoorain movie release date,72 hoorain first look teaser,72 hoorain in quran,72 hoorain movie update,72 hoorain trailer in hindi,72 hoorain movie full movie,72 hoorain official teaser,72 hoorain myth or reality,72 hoorain movie in hindi,Breaking News,