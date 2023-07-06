trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631522
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Traitor' attack on Katappa, Bahubali and Ajit Pawar... Posters put up before the meeting in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Posters of Bahubali have been put up in Delhi before the NCP meeting. The poster is taken from the movie Baahubali, in which Kattappa attacks Baahubali from behind. In the poster, Ajit Pawar is described as Katappa, while uncle Sharad Pawar is described as Bahubali. Traitor is also written in the poster.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Government's big step on Uniform Civil Code, formation of GoM, responsibility assigned to 4 ministers
play icon3:32
Government's big step on Uniform Civil Code, formation of GoM, responsibility assigned to 4 ministers
NDMC removes posters, hoardings of NCP founder Sharad Pawar
play icon1:45
NDMC removes posters, hoardings of NCP founder Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar leaves his residence in Mumbai to attend National Executive Meeting in Delhi
play icon1:4
Sharad Pawar leaves his residence in Mumbai to attend National Executive Meeting in Delhi
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde's chair in danger!
play icon3:35
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde's chair in danger!
PFI active member Munir Alam arrested from Muzaffarnagar
play icon1:50
PFI active member Munir Alam arrested from Muzaffarnagar
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Government's big step on Uniform Civil Code, formation of GoM, responsibility assigned to 4 ministers
play icon3:32
Government's big step on Uniform Civil Code, formation of GoM, responsibility assigned to 4 ministers
NDMC removes posters, hoardings of NCP founder Sharad Pawar
play icon1:45
NDMC removes posters, hoardings of NCP founder Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar leaves his residence in Mumbai to attend National Executive Meeting in Delhi
play icon1:4
Sharad Pawar leaves his residence in Mumbai to attend National Executive Meeting in Delhi
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde's chair in danger!
play icon3:35
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde's chair in danger!
PFI active member Munir Alam arrested from Muzaffarnagar
play icon1:50
PFI active member Munir Alam arrested from Muzaffarnagar
Sharad Pawar,Ajit Pawar,NCP,Maharashtra politics,sharad pawar live updates,Supriya Sule,NCP,NCP chief Sharad Pawar,sharad pawar news,sharad pawar ncp chief,sharad pawar live,sharad pawar ncp,Supriya Sule NCP,sharad pawar latest news,maharashtra ncp crisis,sharad pawar speech,supriya sule live,supriya sule on ajit pawar,sharad pawar news today,supriya sule on sharad pawar,sharad pawar resign,Sharad pawar resigns,ajit pawar vs sharad pawar,ncp news,