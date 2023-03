videoDetails

‘Transformation Salon’ run by transgender people in Mumbai

| Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

In an attempt to create equitable livelihood opportunities, Deutsche Bank and the Rotary Club of Bombay set up ‘Transformation Salon’ in Mumbai on March 25. The salon is run by transgender people. At least 6-8 individuals of the LGBT community and other genders are employed at the salon.