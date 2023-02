videoDetails

Tribute to be paid to Pulwama Attack Martyrs on 4th anniversary

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

Today is the fourth anniversary of terrorist attack in Pulwama. 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in this attack. Tribute will be paid to the martyrs at Lethpora today. Watch 100 big news stories of the day nonstop.