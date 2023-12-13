trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698325
Tribute to the martyrs of Parliament attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
The Indian Parliament was attacked by terrorists 22 years ago on 13 December 2001. 9 people were martyred in that attack. In which 6 security personnel, 2 Parliament security personnel and a gardener were also martyred. PM Modi and Sonia Gandhi reached Parliament to pay tribute to the martyrs.

