Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurates National Education Policy (NEP) In Agartala

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated National Education Policy (NEP) in Agartala on June 09. This is the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 at the college level. Manik Saha also unveiled the curriculum of the undergraduate programme in accordance with National Education Policy 2020.

