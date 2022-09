Tripura: CM Manik Saha attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Ramnagar

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Ramnagar on September 1. He offered prayers and sought blessings of Lord Ganehsa. The CM also served food to devotees present there.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

