trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713770
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Truck and Tempo Accident Crash Head On Collision Kills Dozen In Uttar Pradesh

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Follow Us
A tragic incident unfolded in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a head-on collision between a truck and a tempo claimed the lives of a dozen people. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the affected families.

All Videos

Thaipusa Festival Enchants Thoothukudi at Kalgakasalamurthy Temple in Kalgakumalai Kudavari
Play Icon0:41
Thaipusa Festival Enchants Thoothukudi at Kalgakasalamurthy Temple in Kalgakumalai Kudavari
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Play Icon9:8
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan Honor Courage at Veer Gatha 3.0 Felicitation Program in Delhi
Play Icon4:20
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan Honor Courage at Veer Gatha 3.0 Felicitation Program in Delhi
Delhi ACP's 26 year old son murdered
Play Icon1:51
Delhi ACP's 26 year old son murdered
Hindu side asks copy of Gyanvapi ASI Survey Report
Play Icon1:9
Hindu side asks copy of Gyanvapi ASI Survey Report

Trending Videos

Thaipusa Festival Enchants Thoothukudi at Kalgakasalamurthy Temple in Kalgakumalai Kudavari
play icon0:41
Thaipusa Festival Enchants Thoothukudi at Kalgakasalamurthy Temple in Kalgakumalai Kudavari
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on Ram Temple
play icon9:8
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan Honor Courage at Veer Gatha 3.0 Felicitation Program in Delhi
play icon4:20
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan Honor Courage at Veer Gatha 3.0 Felicitation Program in Delhi
Delhi ACP's 26 year old son murdered
play icon1:51
Delhi ACP's 26 year old son murdered
Hindu side asks copy of Gyanvapi ASI Survey Report
play icon1:9
Hindu side asks copy of Gyanvapi ASI Survey Report