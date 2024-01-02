trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705199
Truck drivers carrying out protest against Hit and Run Law

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
The new year started with heavy traffic jams in many parts of the country. The drivers' strike is in protest against the new hit-and-run law. What is it in the new law that truck drivers are protesting against?

