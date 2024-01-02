trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705440
Truck Drivers Clash with Police amid ‘New hit & Run Law’

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Transport associations across the country are on strike demanding new laws related to 'hit and run'. Meanwhile, in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, the protesting drivers pelted stones to stop the vehicles moving on the expressway. It is being told that the police fired tear gas shells to stop the protesting drivers from pelting stones.

