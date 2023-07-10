trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633358
Truck flows like a toy due to heavy flow of Beas River

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Rain Update: Due to heavy rains in Kullu of Himachal Pradesh, the situation seems to be getting out of control. Beas river is in spate due to incessant rains. Meanwhile, a picture of the river flowing like a toy truck appeared.
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
Monsoon brought disaster in Himachal Pradesh
Monsoon brought disaster in Himachal Pradesh
Flood warning in Delhi!
Flood warning in Delhi!
Himachal Pradesh Breaks 50-year Rainfall Record, Govt Issues High Alert In 7 Districts Due To Floods
Himachal Pradesh Breaks 50-year Rainfall Record, Govt Issues High Alert In 7 Districts Due To Floods
