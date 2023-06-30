NewsVideos
videoDetails

Truck meets with accident in Haryana's Hisar

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Hisar Truck Accident: A horrific truck accident has been witnessed in Hisar, Haryana. Due to heavy rains the truck overturned causing a road accident. There were about 50 to 55 laborers in this truck. About 20 people have also been injured due to this accident and the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

