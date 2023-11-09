trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686149
Trucks enter in Delhi despite ban

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
AQI levels in Delhi are still in the poor category. Delhi's AQI has been recorded beyond 400. Due to continuously increasing pollution, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has decided to take a big step. Delhi government is preparing to provide artificial rain to prevent pollution. Despite ban, trucks are entering in Delhi.
