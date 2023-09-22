trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665562
Trudeau exposed..caught in Khalistani agenda against India

Sep 22, 2023
Justin Trudeau seems to be in trouble after giving a statement against India in the case of murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar. The lies of the Canadian PM are now visible to everyone.
