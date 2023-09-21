trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665526
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Trudeau turned out to be a 'firm Khalistani'!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Canada has put its hand into a fire in which it is certain to burn. Canada has stood in support of Khalistani terrorists. That's why the mask is coming off Justin Trudeau's face too. India is no longer the same India as before, in which developed countries used to exert pressure, and India used to tolerate their pressure. This is the new India, which is not afraid of any country. He understands diplomatic tactics better. Today's India not only understands world diplomacy, but also knows how to respond to diplomatic moves with diplomatic moves only.
Follow Us

All Videos

India vs Canada: Will Khalistani Pannu also be killed?
play icon9:13
India vs Canada: Will Khalistani Pannu also be killed?
DNA: Trudeau could not understand India's strength?
play icon7:45
DNA: Trudeau could not understand India's strength?
TTK: Bitta's powerful interview on Khalistan!
play icon43:20
TTK: Bitta's powerful interview on Khalistan!
World Cup 2023: Have You Seen The New Tri-colour Surprise in India's Jersey
play icon1:36
World Cup 2023: Have You Seen The New Tri-colour Surprise in India's Jersey
Chandrayaan-3 mission: Space scientists hope for revival of lander and rover soon
play icon3:46
Chandrayaan-3 mission: Space scientists hope for revival of lander and rover soon

Trending Videos

India vs Canada: Will Khalistani Pannu also be killed?
play icon9:13
India vs Canada: Will Khalistani Pannu also be killed?
DNA: Trudeau could not understand India's strength?
play icon7:45
DNA: Trudeau could not understand India's strength?
TTK: Bitta's powerful interview on Khalistan!
play icon43:20
TTK: Bitta's powerful interview on Khalistan!
World Cup 2023: Have You Seen The New Tri-colour Surprise in India's Jersey
play icon1:36
World Cup 2023: Have You Seen The New Tri-colour Surprise in India's Jersey
Chandrayaan-3 mission: Space scientists hope for revival of lander and rover soon
play icon3:46
Chandrayaan-3 mission: Space scientists hope for revival of lander and rover soon
india canada khalistan issue,india canada khalistan,Khalistani terrorist,canada khalistan protest,india canada relations,india on canada pm,Khalistan movement,khalistan canada news,Sukha Duneke killed in Canada,India Bans Canada Visa,Sourabh Raaj Jain,saurabh raj jain,dna with saurabh raj jain,Sourabh Raj Jain,dna with sourabh raaj jain,daily news analysis with sourabh raaj jain,sourabh raj jain on zee,saurabh raj jain as krishna,dna with sourabh jain,