'Truly abysmal human rights record' India's befitting reply to Pakistan

Sonam|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 07:58 AM IST
India once again gave a befitting reply to Pakistan in UNHRC. Along with Pakistan, India also reprimanded Turkey, saying, 'Turkey should not pay attention to Jammu and Kashmir'.

Sandeshkhali: TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh Arrested
Play Icon09:46
Sandeshkhali: TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh Arrested
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon08:08
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know the benefits of Brihaspati Vrat from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:59
Know the benefits of Brihaspati Vrat from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 29th Feb 2024
Play Icon05:46
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 29th Feb 2024
DNA: Who's changing 2000 notes on daily wages in Kolkata?
Play Icon12:10
DNA: Who's changing 2000 notes on daily wages in Kolkata?

