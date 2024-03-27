Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal's Wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Set To Expose Truth In Alleged Delhi Liquor Scam Tomorrow

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, has expressed apprehensions regarding recent events in Delhi. She highlighted that despite Arvind Kejriwal's efforts to address water and sewer issues by writing to Water Minister Atishi, the central government's response was to file a case against him. Sunita Kejriwal raised concerns that this action could exacerbate the problems faced by Delhi residents. Additionally, she mentioned the alleged liquor scam, pointing out that despite extensive raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), no incriminating evidence has been discovered. Arvind Kejriwal intends to unveil all pertinent information related to the scam during a court appearance on March 28.

