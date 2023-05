videoDetails

truth of 43 years old Moradabad riots to come out today!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 08:00 AM IST

1980 Moradabad riots: The truth of 43 years old riots will come out today! Who was the culprit of the riots? The report of the riots that broke out after the Eid prayers in Moradabad in 1980 is now going to be made public.