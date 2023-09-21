trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665510
TTK: Bitta's powerful interview on Khalistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
India vs Canada News: India has given a clear answer to Justin Trudeau. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has said that information about people living in Canada and spreading terrorism was given to the government there but no action has been taken against them. The Indian Foreign Ministry said during a press conference on Thursday that Canada has become a safe haven for terrorist activities. He needs to think about his international reputation. Arindam Bagchi has also reacted to the decision to stop visa services in Canada.
