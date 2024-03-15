NewsVideos
TTK: Election Commission of India releases electoral bonds data

Sonam|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 09:06 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Before the Lok Sabha elections, there is a political uproar regarding electoral bonds. After the Supreme Court's rebuke to SBI, the Election Commission has made the data of electoral bonds public. BJP has received maximum donations through electoral bonds. In such a situation, see how much work the companies donating to BJP got from the government. Watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke on this issue.

