TTK: Islamic scholar comment on Israel Hamas War

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the soldiers that they will not stop until they destroy Hamas. Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Chief Maulana Arshad Madani has given a big statement amid the war. Madani labelled Hamas as freedom fighters, who are fighting for the independence of their country. In TTK Debate, What did the Islamic scholars say on Hamas?
