TTK: Pakistan will be ashamed after hearing this story of Amarnath

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Pakistan Reaction on India: India-Australia World Cup final is being discussed a lot in Pakistan. Pakistani cricketers play cricket as well as religion on the field. After India won the semi-finals, Pakistani cricketers have started noticing foul play and fixing everywhere from the toss to the pitch and today prayers are being offered in Pakistan for India's defeat in the World Cup.
