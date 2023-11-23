trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691327
Tunnel Expert Harpal Singh make huge remark over Silk Yara Rescue

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation LIVE Updates: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation of 41 laborers has reached its final stage. Today, workers can be taken out of the tunnel at any time. Yesterday drilling of 40-45 meters was completed and only about 20 meters of drilling is left. In such a situation, there is every chance of the workers coming out of the tunnel today. Meanwhile, tunnel expert Harpal Singh has made huge statement on Silk Yara tunnel rescue.
Dev Uthani Ekadashi celebrated with huge enthusiasm across country
Play Icon7:27
Dev Uthani Ekadashi celebrated with huge enthusiasm across country
Review Appeal to be heard in Qatar Death Sentence Case today
Play Icon2:54
Review Appeal to be heard in Qatar Death Sentence Case today
PM Modi hit hard over Israel-Hamas war
Play Icon5:35
PM Modi hit hard over Israel-Hamas war
Know the glory of Shaligram and Tulsi marriage from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:51
Know the glory of Shaligram and Tulsi marriage from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 23rd November 2023
Play Icon6:49
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 23rd November 2023

