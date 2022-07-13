NewsVideos

TVS Ronin First Ride Review: Perfect Mismatch or Imperfectly New?

The new TVS Ronin is slated as a segment starter by the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer. Well, this statement confused us too. Therefore, we swung our legs over the Ronin to find out what exactly it is. The design uses a neo-retro theme with front forks coming from the bigger Apache RR310. Resultantly, there's some performance packed in as well. In terms of features, 2 ABS modes, an all-digital cockpit, GTT, silent starter, and dual-channel ABS are offered. The 225 cc motor belts out close to 20 hp and 20 Nm. But how fun is it? Watch the video to find out the answer.

Jul 13, 2022
