TVS Ronin First Ride Review: Perfect Mismatch or Imperfectly New?

The new TVS Ronin is slated as a segment starter by the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer. Well, this statement confused us too. Therefore, we swung our legs over the Ronin to find out what exactly it is. The design uses a neo-retro theme with front forks coming from the bigger Apache RR310. Resultantly, there's some performance packed in as well. In terms of features, 2 ABS modes, an all-digital cockpit, GTT, silent starter, and dual-channel ABS are offered. The 225 cc motor belts out close to 20 hp and 20 Nm. But how fun is it? Watch the video to find out the answer.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

