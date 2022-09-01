Twitter adopts Instagram’s close friend feature
Twitter Circle is rolling out to everyone globally today, giving users the option to restrict individual tweets to a select audience. This new Twitter feature could finally let you retire your secret depression account provided you're careful about selecting your Twitter Circle when writing your sad tweets.
