NewsVideos

Twitter adopts Instagram’s close friend feature

Twitter Circle is rolling out to everyone globally today, giving users the option to restrict individual tweets to a select audience. This new Twitter feature could finally let you retire your secret depression account provided you're careful about selecting your Twitter Circle when writing your sad tweets.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 06:00 PM IST
Twitter Circle is rolling out to everyone globally today, giving users the option to restrict individual tweets to a select audience. This new Twitter feature could finally let you retire your secret depression account provided you're careful about selecting your Twitter Circle when writing your sad tweets.

All Videos

Sonali Phogat Death Case: Family demands CBI inquiry in murder case
8:59
Sonali Phogat Death Case: Family demands CBI inquiry in murder case
BJP Vs AAP: BJP alleges Arvind Kejriwal misled the whole country
2:3
BJP Vs AAP: BJP alleges Arvind Kejriwal misled the whole country
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim
4:1
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim
Bihar Political drama: RJD leader Karthik Kumar breaks silence on his resignation, targets BJP
4:23
Bihar Political drama: RJD leader Karthik Kumar breaks silence on his resignation, targets BJP
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor
5:23
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor

Trending Videos

8:59
Sonali Phogat Death Case: Family demands CBI inquiry in murder case
2:3
BJP Vs AAP: BJP alleges Arvind Kejriwal misled the whole country
4:1
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim
4:23
Bihar Political drama: RJD leader Karthik Kumar breaks silence on his resignation, targets BJP
5:23
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor