Twitter adopts Instagram’s close friend feature

Twitter Circle is rolling out to everyone globally today, giving users the option to restrict individual tweets to a select audience. This new Twitter feature could finally let you retire your secret depression account provided you're careful about selecting your Twitter Circle when writing your sad tweets.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Twitter Circle is rolling out to everyone globally today, giving users the option to restrict individual tweets to a select audience. This new Twitter feature could finally let you retire your secret depression account provided you're careful about selecting your Twitter Circle when writing your sad tweets.