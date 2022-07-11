Twitter hires top legal firm to sue Musk for pulling out of $44 billion deal | Zee News English

Did Musk pursue Twitter for granted? Elon Musk has pulled out of the $44 billion Twitter takeover deal, he cited the number of fake users as his reason and cited a lack of proof when it comes to the number of fake users

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

