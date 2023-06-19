NewsVideos
Two arrested in Aryabhatta College murder case, who are these accused?

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
DU Student Stabbed to Death: In the Aryabhatta film case of South Campus, Delhi Police has taken major action and arrested two accused. Know who are these accused in this report.

Around 26 Tourists rescued in Himachal's Kangra
Around 26 Tourists rescued in Himachal's Kangra
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya Host Star-Studded Wedding Reception
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya Host Star-Studded Wedding Reception
Rajasthan Cyclone Update: The storm caused havoc!
Rajasthan Cyclone Update: The storm caused havoc!
Amit Shah's roar in Sirsa
Amit Shah's roar in Sirsa
Two Arrested in DU's Aryabhatta College Student's Murder
 Two Arrested in DU's Aryabhatta College Student's Murder

