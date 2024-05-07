Advertisement
Two arrested in Ranchi Cash Haul

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 07, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
ED has arrested 2 people in Ranchi cash scandal case. As per latest reports, Minister Alamgir's OSD Sanjeev Lal has been arrested along with his servant Jahangir.

