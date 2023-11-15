trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688466
Two criminals murdered in Bihar

|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
Big news is coming out at this time. In Rohtas, Bihar, miscreants shot dead the chief, after which the villagers beat him to death.
