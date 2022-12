Two decades after an Arjuna Award, Rifle coach Suma Shirur honoured by a Dronacharya Award

Suma Shirur was a world class shooter who made the Olympic final in air rifle in Athens in 2004. She had also shot a world record score of a perfect 400 on way to the gold medal in the Asian Championship earlier that year. Rifle coach Suma Shirur became the first woman shooter to be conferred with Dronacharya Award in 2022