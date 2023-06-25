NewsVideos
Two Goods Trains Collide In West Bengal's Bankura, Several Wagons Derailed

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 01:31 PM IST
Several wagons of two goods trains derailed following a collision between the two locomotives near West Bengal’s Bankura on Sunday around 4 am. One of the goods trains hit the other from behind, causing 12 wagons of the goods trains to derail.

