Two persons injured as fire breaks out in shops in Pune, Maharashtra

| Updated: May 01, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

Two people have been injured after a fire that broke out at three different shops on Pune Satara Road on May 01. As many as 7 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The fire is under control right now. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.