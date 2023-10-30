trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681814
Two train collides with each other in Andhra Pradesh

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 06:48 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Train Hadsa: A horrific train accident has been witnessed in Andhra Pradesh. About 9 people have died in this accident. The accident happened in Vijayanagaram and the rescue operation is still going on. Know the current situation in detail in this report.
