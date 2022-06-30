NewsVideos

Two women arrested with 109 live wild animals in airportMassive wildlife trafficking racket

A massive wildlife trafficking racket got busted at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, 2 Indian women were arrested for the smuggling live animals, they were about to board a flight to India, their luggage had 109 rare animals

|Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
A massive wildlife trafficking racket got busted at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, 2 Indian women were arrested for the smuggling live animals, they were about to board a flight to India, their luggage had 109 rare animals

All Videos

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 30, 2022
8:16
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 30, 2022
Saudi Arabia to establish Yoga academies, training institutes with science and sport
Saudi Arabia to establish Yoga academies, training institutes with science and sport
Listen to the expert talk on how to deal with children when they face mental health issues
Listen to the expert talk on how to deal with children when they face mental health issues
BJP and Shivsena forms new Maharashtra govt, Eknath Shine takes oath as CM of the state
BJP and Shivsena forms new Maharashtra govt, Eknath Shine takes oath as CM of the state
Eknath Shinde takes oath as CM of Maharashtra, Fadnavis becomes Deputy CM
21:30
Eknath Shinde takes oath as CM of Maharashtra, Fadnavis becomes Deputy CM

Trending Videos

8:16
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 30, 2022
Saudi Arabia to establish Yoga academies, training institutes with science and sport
Listen to the expert talk on how to deal with children when they face mental health issues
BJP and Shivsena forms new Maharashtra govt, Eknath Shine takes oath as CM of the state
21:30
Eknath Shinde takes oath as CM of Maharashtra, Fadnavis becomes Deputy CM