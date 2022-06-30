Two women arrested with 109 live wild animals in airportMassive wildlife trafficking racket
A massive wildlife trafficking racket got busted at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, 2 Indian women were arrested for the smuggling live animals, they were about to board a flight to India, their luggage had 109 rare animals
