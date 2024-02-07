trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718616
two year old child had fallen into the Bolwell in Jamnagar

Feb 07, 2024
A two year old child had fallen into the Bolwell in Jamnagar, Gujarat. After which the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and NDRF reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation throughout the night and took out the child.

