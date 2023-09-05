trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657955
UAE's Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi Returns To Earth After 6-month Mission On ISS

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 12:21 AM IST
Sultan Al Neyadi, an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates, has landed back on Earth following a remarkable six-month mission on the International Space Station. At 8:17 a.m. UAE time on Monday, a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying him and three other astronauts splashed down in the Atlantic off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.
