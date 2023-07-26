trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640571
Udaipur Breaking: NDRF rescues two youths trapped in the flood in Udaipur

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Udaipur Breaking: NDRF rescued two youths trapped in flood in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Please tell that the youths saved their lives by taking the support of the stone on the bridge. Please inform that the youths tried to go through the water flowing over the bridge, but they got trapped due to the strong current.
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh's open challenge on Kargil victory - will cross the border if needed
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh's open challenge on Kargil victory - will cross the border if needed
Kargil Vijay Diwas: On the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay, the Defense Minister saluted the brave soldiers in Drass
Kargil Vijay Diwas: On the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay, the Defense Minister saluted the brave soldiers in Drass
Noida Hindan Flood: Flood in Hindon wreaks havoc in Noida-Ghaziabad, water enters colonies
Noida Hindan Flood: Flood in Hindon wreaks havoc in Noida-Ghaziabad, water enters colonies
Noida (UP): Heavy Rains Caused Waterlogging In The City, Visuals From Dalit Prerna Sthal
Noida (UP): Heavy Rains Caused Waterlogging In The City, Visuals From Dalit Prerna Sthal
Noida (UP): Flooding In The City As A Result Of The Heavy Rain, Visuals From Noida Sector 37
Noida (UP): Flooding In The City As A Result Of The Heavy Rain, Visuals From Noida Sector 37
