Udaipur: Student Devraj injured in stabbing dies

Sonam | Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 06:48 PM IST

Big news is coming from Udaipur at this time. Devraj, the student injured in the stabbing, has died. Top officials of the administration and police have reached the hospital. Devraj was attacked with a knife in school. A minor student attacked Devraj. Violence broke out in Udaipur after the attack. It will be a big challenge for the administration to handle the situation after Devraj's death.