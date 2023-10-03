trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670332
Uddhav Thackeray attacks Shinde Government over Mumbai Incident

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
A shocking case came to light in a government hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra, in which about 24 people died in 24 hours. In this connection, Uddhav Thackeray targeted Shinde and said, 'Shinde government has completely failed'
