Uddhav Thackeray remained absent in Mallikarjun Kharge's meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification: After Rahul Gandhi's membership, an important meeting of the opposition was held at the house of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

