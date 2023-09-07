trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658995
Udhayanidhi Stalin sticks to his Sanatan Dharma statement, makes huge remark

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatan Dharma: DMK's strongman, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's son and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin gave controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma and said that Sanatan Dharma is like dengue and malaria, it should be eradicated. Another statement of his has come to the fore in which he has said, 'I stand by my statement. Will face you legally on all matters.
