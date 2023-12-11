trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697829
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new CM of Madhya Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
Mohan Yadav MP New CM Update: On Sunday, BJP surprised everyone by making Vishnu Dev Sai the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Today in Madhya Pradesh, BJP announced to make Mohan Yadav the Chief Minister.
Follow Us

All Videos

Article 370 Verdict: SC validated our decision, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
Play Icon36:25
Article 370 Verdict: SC validated our decision, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
Play Icon5:19
"The Crown" Season 6, Part 2: Cast Talks About Series Ending And Filming Final Season
Play Icon2:34
"Deeply Sorry" UK PM Rishi Sunak Expresses To Grieving Relatives At COVID-19 Inquiry
MP New CM: Why BJP appoints Mohan Yadav as new Chief Minister?
Play Icon4:35
MP New CM: Why BJP appoints Mohan Yadav as new Chief Minister?
BJP's Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh CM
Play Icon14:2
BJP's Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh CM

Trending Videos

Article 370 Verdict: SC validated our decision, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
play icon36:25
Article 370 Verdict: SC validated our decision, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
play icon5:19
"The Crown" Season 6, Part 2: Cast Talks About Series Ending And Filming Final Season
play icon2:34
"Deeply Sorry" UK PM Rishi Sunak Expresses To Grieving Relatives At COVID-19 Inquiry
MP New CM: Why BJP appoints Mohan Yadav as new Chief Minister?
play icon4:35
MP New CM: Why BJP appoints Mohan Yadav as new Chief Minister?
BJP's Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh CM
play icon14:2
BJP's Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh CM
Mohan Yadav New MP CM Update LIVE,Mohan Yadav news live,Mohan Yadav latest news,mohan yadav statement live,who is mohan yadav,mp new cm mohan yadav,mohan yadav mp cm,madhya pradesh cm mohan yadav,mohan yadav mp new cm,mp mohan yadav live,mp cm mohan yadav,mohan yadav ujjain,mohan yadav news,mohan yadav new mp cm,mahan yadav news,minister mohan yadav,Mohan Yadav latest news,mohan yadav family,mohan yadav kon hai,shivraj singh chouhan resignation,breaking,