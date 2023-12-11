trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697739
Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav is new MP CM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Mohan Yadav MP New CM Update: The suspense over the name of CM is over in Madhya Pradesh. BJP has elected Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav as the new CM of MP. Mohan Yadav comes from a backward class and has been a minister in the Shivraj government. He is a leader of Hindutva image.
