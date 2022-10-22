हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
UK PM Liz Truss resigns; now it’s Rishi Sunak vs Boris Johnson
|
Updated:
Oct 22, 2022, 07:47 PM IST
The United Kingdom has had 4 Prime Ministers in the last 6 years. It will now elect its 5th one after Liz Truss’ resignation.
×
All Videos
5:29
Jacqueline Fernandez tries to flee the country - ED
6:27
Population Control: Why 'biryani bomb' on security forces?
4:38
Dhanteras 2022: Markets buzzed on Dhanteras in UP
9:22
T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand thrash Australia by 89 runs
From PM Modi to Kailash Kher, birthday wishes poured in for Home Minister Amit Shah
Trending Videos
5:29
Jacqueline Fernandez tries to flee the country - ED
6:27
Population Control: Why 'biryani bomb' on security forces?
4:38
Dhanteras 2022: Markets buzzed on Dhanteras in UP
9:22
T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand thrash Australia by 89 runs
From PM Modi to Kailash Kher, birthday wishes poured in for Home Minister Amit Shah
World videos,