UK PM Liz Truss resigns; now it’s Rishi Sunak vs Boris Johnson

|Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 07:47 PM IST
The United Kingdom has had 4 Prime Ministers in the last 6 years. It will now elect its 5th one after Liz Truss’ resignation.

