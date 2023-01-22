NewsVideos
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fined by police for not wearing seat belt in back of car

|Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
British police issued Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a fine on Friday for riding in a car without wearing his seat belt in order to film a clip for social media. Sunak, who apologised on Thursday for what he called a "brief error of judgement", filmed a video in the back seat of his car while travelling in the north of England, without wearing a seat belt.UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fined by police for not wearing seat belt in back of car

