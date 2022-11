Ukraine won't survive Putin's winter war? Energy chief wants civilians to leave: Deets here

The "winter blackout plan" of Vladimir Putin is costing the Ukrainian people dearly. Nearly half of Ukraine's electricity infrastructure has been devastated by Russian attacks. More than 10 million Ukrainians don't have access to light. Maxim Timchenko, the head of Ukraine's largest private energy company, recommended Ukrainians to leave the nation to lessen the burden on the system.