Ukraine's drone attack in Moscow, Russian army killed many drones

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Ukraine Drone Attack: The war between Russia and Ukraine continues. Meanwhile, there is news that a Ukrainian drone has entered Russia and attacked. The drone reached Russia's capital Moscow and attacked two buildings there.

