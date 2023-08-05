trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645009
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ukraine's drone attack on Russian port

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine claimed on Friday that its maritime drones targeted a major Russian port in the Black Sea, damaging a Russian naval vessel. At the same time, Russia claimed that it failed the attack of Ukraine.

All Videos

Gyanvapi ASI survey update: ASI team entered inside by breaking the lock of the basement of Gyanvapi
play icon11:41
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: ASI team entered inside by breaking the lock of the basement of Gyanvapi
NIA's big action against PFI
play icon0:45
NIA's big action against PFI
Breaking: Protest against bail of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in Sikh Riots case
play icon1:46
Breaking: Protest against bail of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in Sikh Riots case
ASI resumes scientific survey of mosque complex; Muslim side present
play icon4:13
ASI resumes scientific survey of mosque complex; Muslim side present
There will be no vandalism during the survey, ASI's survey was done for 9 hours yesterday
play icon2:58
There will be no vandalism during the survey, ASI's survey was done for 9 hours yesterday

Trending Videos

Gyanvapi ASI survey update: ASI team entered inside by breaking the lock of the basement of Gyanvapi
play icon11:41
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: ASI team entered inside by breaking the lock of the basement of Gyanvapi
NIA's big action against PFI
play icon0:45
NIA's big action against PFI
Breaking: Protest against bail of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in Sikh Riots case
play icon1:46
Breaking: Protest against bail of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in Sikh Riots case
ASI resumes scientific survey of mosque complex; Muslim side present
play icon4:13
ASI resumes scientific survey of mosque complex; Muslim side present
There will be no vandalism during the survey, ASI's survey was done for 9 hours yesterday
play icon2:58
There will be no vandalism during the survey, ASI's survey was done for 9 hours yesterday
Russia-Ukraine war news,russia-ukraine war live,Russia-Ukraine war,russia ukraine war live,russia wagner,ukrainian drone bases,Russia drone attack,russia wagner group,Ukraine,ukraine drone attack,Russia,wagner group russian mercenaries,war in ukraine,ukraine moscow drone attack,Wagner chief,moscow drone crash,moscow drone attack live,drone strike moscow,drone attack moscow,belarus wagner group,drone strike on moscow,drone strike in moscow,