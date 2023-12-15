trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699428
Ukrainian Councillor Throws Grenades At Meeting

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
A shocking video has surfaced from Western Ukraine. Ukrainian Councillor Throws Grenades At Meeting. As per reports, 26 people are injured in this attack..Among the people injured during the blast, the situation of six people remains very critical.

